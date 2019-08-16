Breaking News

Flood victims to get interim relief before Chaturthi

August 16, 2019 Goa News 2 Views

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Chief Minister  Pramod Sawant on Thursday said the government will release minimum interim relief to flood victims before Ganesh Chaturthi i.e. by August 25.

Speaking on the sidelines of  the  Independence Day function in the city, Sawant appealed to flood-affected people to cooperate with government agencies in estimating the total loss to properties, as  their help  will stand in good stead for the government for seeking financial aid  from the Centre.

He said  that district collectors will  submit by August 20 their  reports on  losses  incurred due to the floods.

“We do not yet know  extant  of the actual loss…  the detailed survey about the quantum of loss will be completed by August 20. Houses, fields, public infrastructure such as roads have been badly affected,” he said.

“A huge  amount of funds  are  required to take care of the losses,” he said,  adding that he has sought aid from the Centre for rehabilitation of the flood affected.

