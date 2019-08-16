Flood victims to get interim relief before Chaturthi

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said the government will release minimum interim relief to flood victims before Ganesh Chaturthi i.e. by August 25.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Independence Day function in the city, Sawant appealed to flood-affected people to cooperate with government agencies in estimating the total loss to properties, as their help will stand in good stead for the government for seeking financial aid from the Centre.

He said that district collectors will submit by August 20 their reports on losses incurred due to the floods.

“We do not yet know extant of the actual loss… the detailed survey about the quantum of loss will be completed by August 20. Houses, fields, public infrastructure such as roads have been badly affected,” he said.

“A huge amount of funds are required to take care of the losses,” he said, adding that he has sought aid from the Centre for rehabilitation of the flood affected.