FM asks CM to put forward tourism plans

Panaji: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has assured the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant that the central government will consider the proposals of the state government such as adventure tourism-related projects and others so that the state can generate revenue.

On Friday, Sawant called on Sitharaman in New Delhi and congratulated her for successfully holding the 37th meeting of Goods and Services Tax (GST) council in Goa on September 20 and taking some major decisions to give relief to the corporate and tourism sectors.

Speaking to this daily, the Chief Minister informed that during the meeting he discussed various issues pertaining to the state’s finances as well as revenue generation proposals particularly adventure tourism.

“We held discussions on taking up adventure tourism-related projects in future in Goa so that it would help the state in generating revenue. The Finance Minister asked me to send such proposals to the Centre and assured that the Union government will definitely consider the same,” he added.

The meeting of the Chief Minister with the Finance Minister is significant in view of the state’s current financial situation.

It may be recalled that the report on state finances released by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) highlighted how Goa’s fiscal deficit is increasing every year.

The RBI reveals that a quantum jump in the Goa’s gross fiscal deficit (GFD) as per cent of the gross state domestic product (GSDP) has risen from 1.5 per cent in 2016-17 to 5.3 per cent in 2018-19.

The report also pointed out that revenue generation is the key to prudent debt management and can act as a circuit breaker during raise tax buoyancy and exhort all states not to compromise on their social and capital expenditures as it leads to a slowdown in economic activity. He reports points out that revenue generation is the key to prudent debt management and can act as a circuit breaker during debt spirals. It highlights the need to raise tax buoyancy and exhort all states not to compromise on their social and capital expenditures as it leads to a slowdown in economic activity.