Fomento waste treatment: Margao civic body shells out Rs 1 lakh daily

Margao

The Margao Municipal Council (MMC) incurs expenditure of Rs one lakh daily which it pays to Fomento Green to treat 20-odd tonne of segregated waste treated at the Sonsoddo plant with per tonne cost running into Rs 5,000.

The next hearing into the case between MMC and Fomento Green is slated on September 30 though the government has planned a joint inspection on September 26.

MMC chief officer Siddhivinayak Naik and its advocate are not coming clean as to who proposed to pay the amount to the Fomento for the service – post termination notice. Fomento Green had issued the service termination notice two months in advance on the grounds that the MMC has failed to honour the agreement. MMC had convened two council meetings thereafter, but the council was allegedly not committed on the way forward.

Alert citizens, who had held meeting at a hotel in Margao to oppose the move of the MMC administration section of paying Rs one lakh to Fomento to treat the MMC waste seems to have lost interest in filing PIL as assured during the meeting.

MMC chairperson Babita Prabhudesai and the vice chairperson Tito Cardozo claim that they are toiling hard to resolve the issue. They said that they brought compactors and trucks to have effective segregation of waste, but the civic body failed to have an alternative arrangement in place if Fomento terminates the contract.

The MMC is now pointing fingers at the Solid Waste Management Corporation for not issuing permission to procure the two containerisation methanation plants as part of its plan to treat garbage if Fomento pulls out.