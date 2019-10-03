For now, Goa to go soft on users of single-use plastic

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that punitive action would be the final recourse for the government, in the implementation of the ban on single-use plastic products in Goa. The ban came into effect from October 2, the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Addressing the ‘Gandhi Sankalp Yatra’ organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party in the city, the Chief Minister said that awareness about ill-effects of plastic, availability of alternatives to it, and avoiding its use are the three aspects his government would follow, to implement the ban.

“The ban cannot be an overnight success, and would take some time to fall in place,” Sawant stated, maintaining that government would consider imposing fine on people not adhering to the ban, only as a last resort. He also observed that the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) has a major role to play in the implementation of the ban on single-use plastic products, as far as the capital city is concerned.

The Chief Minister also launched fabric-based carry bags for the public, which would be made available at a nominal price.

The state legislative assembly has already passed a Bill banning manufacture, sale and use of single-use plastic items and carry bags, with a penalty ranging from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3 lakh on violators.

Later, the Chief Minister, along with the city MLA Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate and City Mayor Uday Madkaikar participated in a padayatra from the city BJP headquarters to Azad Maidan. A number of schoolchildren also participated in the padayatra.

The Chief Minister stressed on promoting the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi in a right way, especially among the new generation by covering various aspects like Swadesh, Swavlamban, Khadi and cleanliness.

The BJP will organise various programmes including rallies around the state, from October 2, 2019 to January 30, 2020, in commemoration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.