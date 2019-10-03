For whose benefit Casinos to Aguada, Mr Michael?

For whose benefit Michael Lobo wants to get casinos to Aguada bay? Do Goans benefit financially with casinos? Then why is the state Government still in debts? These are some pertinent questions raised by Michael’s constituents from Calangute. The Calangute Forum has strongly condemned their MLA’s move.

On Thursday members of the Calangute Constituency Forum along with Saligao & Pilern Citizen’s Forum as well as Candolim Citizens raised their voice against the government move to get Casinos to the Aguada Bay.

