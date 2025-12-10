Foreigner held with Rs 1 crore drugs

Panaji: In a joint operation, the Narcotics Control Bureau’s Goa zonal unit and the Pernem police seized Dimethyltryptamine (DMT) worth around Rs 1 crore and arrested Ina Volkova, a Belarusian woman during a raid at Pethwada, Korgao in Pernem. Sources said the raid, conducted on Tuesday, led to the seizure of suspected DMT liquid, mushrooms and extraction materials from Volkova’s possession.

Officers seized 933 grams of dark brown liquid suspected to be DMT, 41 grams of raw wood bark believed to be used for extracting the substance, 388 grams of coffee-coloured liquid DMT and 8 grams of dried mushrooms suspected to be used in liquid DMT. The total value of the drugs is estimated at Rs 1 crore.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway.