Forum directs Snapdeal to pay Rs 35,000 over damaged shoe rack

Margao

The Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, South Goa has directed Snapdeal, an online shopping portal, to pay a compensation of Rs 35,000 to a complainant over a damaged shoe rack.

The complainant, a resident of Vasco, had placed an order on the online shopping site for a shoe rack which was delivered but found to be damaged after unpacking. Even though a request for replacement was sent, the company had said they were not able to pick the item up as it was outside their serviceable area and asked the complainant to send the damaged rack by a national courier service promising reimbursement of the courier charges.

The complainant had attempted to send the damaged item through a courier service that was to cost Rs 8,000, but the company said only an amount of Rs 800 could be refunded as courier charges. After several attempts at trying to converse with the company to take the damaged product back, the complainant eventually sent a legal notice and subsequently approached the forum.

In their response to the forum, however, the company informed that they were an electronic platform that served as an intermediary between third party sellers and the end customer. It also maintained that the seller was responsible for the delivery of item and that there was no deficiency of

service.

The forum, headed by Pradip Sawaiker and members Cynthia Colaco and Nelly Pereira, in its reasoning, said the email correspondence between the parties had clearly established that the company had refused to pick up the damaged shoe rack as the area was beyond the serviceable area. It also noted that “a careful perusal of the complaint revealed that it is the grievance of the complainant that the opposite party did not provide the services of taking back the damaged product in terms of the return policy.”

It also held that the complainant was forced to run from pillar to post in pursuit of his right to have the damaged product replaced, adding that, he felt harassed due to it.

“We, therefore, hold that the complainant is entitled to Rs 35,000 towards compensation for the mental harassment, mental agony and deprivation of enjoyment of the product,” said the forum, directing Snapdeal to pay the amount within one month of the order.