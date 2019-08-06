‘Foundation stone for Mapusa bus stand project to be laid on Oct 4’

Panaji: The Minister for Transport Mauvin Godinho on Monday assured the state legislative assembly that the foundation stone for the much awaited bus stand at Mapusa would be laid on October 4, 2019, the birth anniversary of the former Mapusa MLA, Francis D’Souza, and the project will be completed in 3 years’ time.

Replying to a related query by the Mapusa MLA Joshua D’Souza, during the question hour, Godinho said that the bus stand project is estimated to cost Rs 210 crore, and would be taken up through a public private partnership model.

“We have already applied for construction licences in the Mapusa Municipal Council and partly paid the licence fees,” he added, pointing out that extension would soon be given to the consultant for the project, Rahul Deshpande and Associates.

Speaking further, the Minister for Transport said that new suggestions have also been incorporated in the project and a solar roof would be used for the bus stand building. “We will generate our own power from this solar roof,” he informed, noting that the excess power generated would be connected to the grid.