Foundation stone laid for rail over bridge at Margao station

NT NETWORK

Margao

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi on Wednesday laid foundation stone for a railway over bridge at Margao railway station, the project that is estimated to cost Rs 5 crore.

He also launched the 100-feet monumental flag at the railway station in the presence of Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Ayush (independent charge) Shripad Naik, Rajya Sabha MP and state BJP president Vinay Tendulkar, Margao MLA Digambar Kamat and Konkan Railway officials.

Angadi said that the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant should resolve the land issue for expansion of rail track in Goa. He said that he has already held talks with the chief minister in this regard.

He said if the state is not in a position to provide the land the project will have to be dropped from Goa.

Replying to a question on the opposition over expansion of rail tracks being primarily used for transportation of coal, he said development is not done keeping in mind a particular sector. Double tracking, he said, will also benefit passenger trains besides bringing other development in terms of employment.

He reiterated that the government is committed to bringing railways on par with airports in terms of cleanliness.

Angadi said that Margao station is a key station for the railways which is an attraction for the tourists and Goa should work towards improving its tourism.

He said at the moment there is no proposals for any new trains, however, if there is a demand it can be met in the future.

Speaking at the function, Naik also emphasised on hygiene and making the railways plastics-free. He said the onus is not just on the railways but also on the public to ensure that the trains and stations are kept clean. He said the over bridge is a long-standing demand of the people and hoped that the work would be completed within a year.