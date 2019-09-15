Sunday , 15 September 2019
Four students meet watery grave at Tuem

September 15, 2019 Goa News 4 Views

NT NETWORK

Mapusa 

A trek  proved costly to a group of students of the Tuem-based Don Bosco High School on Saturday. Four students drowned after they ventured into a water-filled laterite stone quarry for swimming at Tuem in Pernem taluka.

The drowned boys have been  identified as Danesh Shaikh (14) of Mumbai, Jonas Mendes (14)  of Cuncolim,  Prince Das  of Jharkhand and   Fredrick Fernandes of Mumbai.

Deputy superintendent of police Gajanan Prabhudessai said  the group of  students and their  teacher had gone for a trek  near  their boarding school at around 5.30 pm on Saturday. Upon seeing a water-filled  quarry, six students ventured into it for swimming. But the boys started drowning. The teacher rushed to their help and managed to rescue two students from drowning.

However, the teacher could not save four other students who drowned in the quarry.

The Pernem police and the fire station were called in.  They  rushed to the site and launched a search operation. Divers of the coast guard were also roped in for the rescue operation. 

The bodies of the four students were fished out after 9 pm after  an extensive search.

Local MLA Dayanand Sopte  and other elected representatives visited the drowning site.

Pernem taluka, and Tuem village in particular, have seen several drowning incidents in the recent past.

Villagers said that there are several  stone quarries in the taluka  which get filled up with water during the monsoon, attracting  the youth for swimming.

Villagers have demanded fencing of the quarries.

