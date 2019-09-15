Four students meet watery grave at Tuem

NT NETWORK

Mapusa

A trek proved costly to a group of students of the Tuem-based Don Bosco High School on Saturday. Four students drowned after they ventured into a water-filled laterite stone quarry for swimming at Tuem in Pernem taluka.

The drowned boys have been identified as Danesh Shaikh (14) of Mumbai, Jonas Mendes (14) of Cuncolim, Prince Das of Jharkhand and Fredrick Fernandes of Mumbai.

Deputy superintendent of police Gajanan Prabhudessai said the group of students and their teacher had gone for a trek near their boarding school at around 5.30 pm on Saturday. Upon seeing a water-filled quarry, six students ventured into it for swimming. But the boys started drowning. The teacher rushed to their help and managed to rescue two students from drowning.

However, the teacher could not save four other students who drowned in the quarry.

The Pernem police and the fire station were called in. They rushed to the site and launched a search operation. Divers of the coast guard were also roped in for the rescue operation.

The bodies of the four students were fished out after 9 pm after an extensive search.

Local MLA Dayanand Sopte and other elected representatives visited the drowning site.

Pernem taluka, and Tuem village in particular, have seen several drowning incidents in the recent past.

Villagers said that there are several stone quarries in the taluka which get filled up with water during the monsoon, attracting the youth for swimming.

Villagers have demanded fencing of the quarries.