Fr Agnel HSS boys are South Goa champs

NT NETWORK

Fatorda

Fr Agnel Multipurpose Higher Secondary School, Verna emerged South District Champions defeating Shiroda Higher Secondary School, Shiroda 4-0 in the final of South District Subroto Mukherjee Cup Football Tournament for boys U-17 played at artificial grounds, Fatorda on Saturday.

Leading 3-0 at half time, Fr Agnel Multipurpose Higher Secondary School scored through Allister Monteiro(6th minute), Caine Moura (16th minute) and Alvito Dias (21st minute) to take the wind out of the Shiroda Higher Secondary School in the first session itself.

Fr Agnel Multipurpose Higher Secondary knowing very well that their purpose of winning the final was served in the first half itself let the proceedings go slow in the second session and their rivals were no match to them in any department of the game.

The second half saw Fr Agnel resorting to some short passes and scored their fourth goal of the day through Sidroy Araujo who bulged the nets with an angular effort after receiving a neat pass from the left flank to beat the rival keeper Satril Fernandes.

Controlling both the sessions of play, Fr Agnel Multipurpose Higher Secondary who made their intentions known that they meant business took the early lead when Allister Monteiro made a dash to a through ball inside the rival box and then banged the ball to the far corner of the nets.

Shiroda Higher Secondary School defence was in total shambles and struggled throughtout to contain the fast moving Fr Agnel Multipurpose Higher Secondary strikers.

The second session looked rather a drab affair with Fr Agnel Multipurpose showing no interest in demonstrating hunger in scoring as they did in the first half and were only content in scoring their fourth goal in the 54th minute through Siroy Araujo whose effort crashed to the far end of the rival nets. From then on, the match wore on with Fr Agnel Higher Secondary prefering in passing the ball among themselves rather than going in for more goals.

On the other hand, Shiroda Higher Secondary tried to create some moves through Melchain Souza, Prajal Ghadi, Acton Antao and Swetten Vaz but their efforts were not enough to create any dent to the Fr Agnel Multipurpose Higher Secondary goal.

In the last few minutes of play a few long shots were on display at both ends without finding the mark.

Fr Agnel Multipurpose Higher Secondary School, Verna have now qualified for the state finals and will meet the North Goa champs to decide as to who will get the ticket to go to

Delhi.