Fr Agnelo, MES in quarters

NT NETWORK

Fatorda

Fr Agnelo Higher Secondary School, Verna and MES Higher Secondary School, Zuarinagar entered the quarterfinals of Inter-Higher Secondary School football tournament for U-19 boys, organised by DSYA, after winning their respective matches at artificial grounds, Fatorda-Margao on Monday.

In the first match, Fr Agnel HSS defeated Mount Mary’s HSS, Chinchinim 2-0 courtesy a fine brace by Vassim Inamdar who found the mark in the 17th and 48th minute.

Fr Agnel HSS’s Vassim Imandar was easily the best at the upfront, scoring a braece as he — on both the counts — sent angular efforts that gave no chance at all to the rival keeper Steno Rebello.

Mount Mary’s tried to mount attacks with some breakaway moves, but the defence of Fr Agnel HSS as well as their keeper Pranav Khotakarkar stood firm.

In the other match, MES HSS got the better of Government Multipurpose HSS, Borda with an identical margin of 2-1. After Alent Colaco scored in the 10th minute to give Government Multipurpose HSS, Borda the lead, MES struck twice — first in the 20th minute through Bhiva Boro and then in the 53rd minute to win the match 2-1.