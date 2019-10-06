Francis, Cliff hand DBO easy win; enter semis

NT NETWORK

Sao Jose de Areal

Second half strikes from Francis Andrade and Cliff Barretto enabled Don Bosco Oratory, Fatorda to register a convincing 2-0 win over FC Siolim and enter the semi-finals of 38th Sao Jose De Areal Panchayat Cup football tournament played at Padribhat grounds, Sao Jose de Areal on Saturday.

While Francis Andrade found the mark in the 55th minute to put Don Bosco Oratory in the lead, Cliff Barretto butressed the lead in the 65th minute to make the issue safe for his

team.

Don Bosco Oratory went into the lead in the 55th minute when when Francis Andrade made a solo run inside the box and after dodging two rival defenders banged the ball to the far corner of FC Siolim nets.

Goaded by the success, Don Bosco Oratory scored their second goal through Cliff in the 65th minute off a cross from the right flank to finish the match in style.

Despite some chances in the first session the teams trooped out for the lemon break without a goal.

Both the teams kept going strong right from the start keeping the spectators on their toes as moves came every now and then from both the sides.

There were some agonising misses from both sides in the first fifteen minutes of play with FC Siolim having a slight upperhand as far as ball possesion was concerned.

FC Siolim’s shooter Pushparaj Mandrekar, who was heavily marked by Don Bosco Oratory with their defender Roque Borges always pinning him down and snatching the ball away from Pusparaj’s feet, it became a bit difficult for Siolim lads to find the mark.

On the other hand, Don Bosco Oratory’s Velito Miranda was always on the prawl looking out for openings even as FC Siolim’s defence kept a hawk eye on him.

Don Bosco Oratory’s defence looked good enough with the rock solid Roque Borges pinning down the rival strikers whenever the Siolim team made attempts to penetrate inside the box.

Siolim’s defence which at times looked porous, somehow mananaged to clear the ball to safety when Velito Miranda and Francis Andrade who worked in tandem with each other tried to sneak inside the danger zone.

On one ocassion, Sahil Pomburpehekar stitched a brilliant move as he worked meticulously on the right flank and sent a fierce cross which Don Bosco Oratory keeper Royston Colaso intercepted before falling at the feet of a lurking Pusparaj Mandrekar who was left unmarked.

Just minutes before the lemon break Don Bosco’s Edgar Noronha sent a strong header which sailed towards the top corner of FC Siolim nets, quite dangerously but as the ball was about to swing in, Siolim keeper Vinit Agarwadekar rose high to punch the ball to safety for an abortive flag.

The second session saw both the teams playing a cautious game for a while and resorted to some tough defending but would suddenly accelerate with the long through pass.

Don Bosco Oratory’s Alfred Noronha sent a long shot towards the FC Siolim goal but the rival keeper who looked confident collected it safely.

Both the teams made some dashing moves from break-away forays but in the nick of time the defence was always there at both ends to clear the ball to safety.

As time ticked by FC Siolim tried their level best to get a goal in their favour in an attempt to at least reduce the margin but in vain.