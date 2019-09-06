Frequent power outages are due to heavy rain, high velocity wind: dept

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The state electricity department, on Thursday, attributed frequent power outages to heavy rain and high velocity wind which the state is witnessing over the last one week.

“This is for the first time the quantum of rain in the state has increased, and during the last one week there has been a continuous rainfall, and hence our staffers are finding it difficult to rectify the faults,” said the executive engineer (EE) C H Rajagopalan.

Rajagopalan informed that a total of 40 line poles have been damaged due to the tree falling in Tiswadi alone causing disruption of the power supply to the consumers, and added that underground cabling of all 11 kV lines across the state is the only solution to avert such a situation.

“All the concerned EEs have been asked to prepare the estimates for underground cabling within their jurisdiction,” he said, adding that some of the EEs have submitted their estimates to the department.

He, however, also raised doubts as to whether even underground cabling can work claiming that it can be damaged when the roads are dug up for different purposes by different departments.

“With heavy rains streetlights can fail as moisture or water may enter their automatic control panels which are attached to the poles. But we have ensured that they are repaired immediately and as per the latest report of the department, around 95-98 per cent of the streetlights have been repaired by the department,” he claimed.

Rajagopalan informed that the department has taken over the work of maintaining the streetlights from Divja Circle to Miramar Circle along Dayanand Bandodkar road in the city which was earlier maintained by Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.

“We have prepared an estimate of Rs 1 crore for replacing 25 streetlight poles along the D B Road which also includes some poles on Panaji promenade. It will be replaced before the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) which is scheduled to be held in November,” he said.

Earlier in the day the Goa Pradesh Youth Congress Committee (GPYCC) members led by its president Varad Mardolkar staged a unique protest at the electricity department office against the frequent power cuts in the state during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

The members of GPYCC came with ghumat, candles and torch batteries and performed aarti praying that better sense may prevail with the Power Minister Nilesh Cabral and his department officials so as to ensure continuous power supply.

“We had come to gherao Chief Electrical Engineer Reshma Mathew, however, we have been informed that she is on two-day leave and we are not told as to who is holding the interim charge in her absence,” said Mardolkar while interacting with the media.

“People are forced to celebrate Ganesh Utsav in darkness. Today, what we are witnessing is a manmade disaster and the higher officers of the department besides the minister concerned are responsible for this,” he added.