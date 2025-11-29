From bebinca to Khola chilli: GOAPEX showcases Goa’s GI identity through stamps

NT reporter | Panaji

Chief Postmaster General Amitabh Singh said there is a need to nurture philatelic interest among the younger generation, while highlighting the emotional and cultural value of handwritten letters in the digital age.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of GOAPEX 2025, a district-level philatelic exhibition.

One of the main highlights was a Special Cancellation on the GOAPEX 2025 logo, selected through a state-wide competition. The winning design was created by Stuti Laxmikant Naik, a Class VII student of Shree Mahalasa Narayani High School, Verna. A Special Cover with Special Cancellation on Goan bebinca, Goa’s Geographical Indication (GI) dessert, was also released.

The exhibition features a set of picture postcards titled ‘Philately Meets Identity of Goa – Goa’s 10 GIs’, showcasing Khola chilli, Harmal chilli, Myndoli banana, Goan cashew, Agsechi vayingim, sat shiro bhendo, Goan Mankurad mango, Goan khaje, Goan bebinca and feni. Photographs were contributed by Pantaleo Fernandes of Benaulim, and GI information by the Goa State Council for Science, Technology & Environment, Saligao.

Two permanent pictorial cancellations with matching picture postcards were also released—one on Mussel Khel, a traditional folk dance from Chandor, and another on the historic façade of the Church of Our Lady of Health, Sancoale.

The Chief Postmaster General also spoke about Damodar Mauzo and said the wide reach of India Post and philately plays a role in preserving history.

The exhibition was organised by the Department of Posts, Goa Division, on Friday at the Institute Menezes Braganza in Panaji