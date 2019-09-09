Ganguly remanded to 6-day police custody

Mapusa: Swimming coach Surajit Ganguly, who had been arrested in New Delhi for allegedly raping a minor girl training under him in Goa, was on Sunday remanded to six-day police custody by the judicial magistrate first court, Mapusa.

The accused was brought to Goa early Sunday morning by a flight from New Delhi. Consequently the Mapusa police formally arrested him.

Later Ganguly was produced before the Mapusa JMFC, which remanded him to six-day police custody.

Ganguly had been arrested at Kashmere Gate in New Delhi on Friday.

On Saturday, the Mapusa police had approached the Tis Hazari court in New Delhi, seeking a transit remand of the accused to bring him to Goa.

Accordingly, the Tis Hazari court gave three-day transit remand of Ganguly to the Mapusa police.

Last week, the Mapusa police had registered an offence against the accused after a two-page complaint written in Bengali was filed by the victim’s father. The complaint was emailed to the Mapusa police by the Rishra police station in Hoogly district of West Bengal.

The police have booked the swimming coach under Section 451 (trespass), Section 354 (molestation), Section 376 (rape) and section 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code; Section 8 of the Goa Children’s Act and Sections 6 and 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The police said the accused had molested the girl, between March 14 and August 28, this year, when she was training under the swimming coach.