Gaonkar helpful but local group played spoilsport, says IIT Goa director

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Praising Sanguem MLA Prasad Gaonkar for enthusiastically putting in efforts to identify and provide land for a permanent campus for IIT Goa in his constituency, director of the autonomous premier engineering and technology institute B K Mishra on Wednesday lamented that due to opposition from locals, the government had no option but to look for an alternative site.

“The land identified at Cotarli in Sanguem was beautiful; however, in the centre of the land there were some private patches and they were under dispute. The government couldn’t prevail on those private parties to hand over the land as a result of which we found it extremely difficult to get started. Therefore, that project was abandoned,” said Mishra while speaking to this daily.

He further said that the fact that the particular land was under dispute was not known and the government became aware of it only after the selection was done.

“We held a presentation before the villagers during a gram sabha. I, along with MLA Gaonkar, tried to convince the locals how useful the IIT would be to the economy of the place but they didn’t listen. There was a group, which was opposing and that was visible in the gram sabha meeting,” he said.

He further said that two more potential sites for the IIT campus were identified in Sanguem. “However, one of the lands was fully owned by a private society and second one was forest land.” “I have a feeling that if you go for outright purchase of a private land, it is very expensive. So that was not considered by the government,” the IIT director said adding “Sanguem MLA was very supportive and we struck a chord, but it’s unfortunate that it didn’t work.”

He said that he has been receiving overwhelming support from Health Minister Vishwajit Rane for the IIT Goa project in Guleli village in Sattari taluka for which the government has earmarked ten lakh square metres of land.

“The local MLA (Rane) is in support of the project in Guleli and it is clearly evident from his reaction that was published in newspapers. So he is certainly going to help us and we will count on that. We are yet to receive an official communiqué about the particular land being offered to us. As soon as we receive it, we will get going,” he concluded.