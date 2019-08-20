Gaude blames ex-minister for lethargy creeping into PWD

Panaji: Holding the engineers of the public works department (PWD) responsible for the water scarcity in Ponda and Tiswadi talukas, since the past four days, Minister for Art and Culture Govind Gaude on Monday alleged that these engineers have become arrogant, as the department, in the past, was handled by a minister for a very long time.

“There is a need to change the entire system in this department,” he stressed.

Gaude, without naming the former minister for public works, Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar, said that he was responsible for the lethargy, which has crept in the department of public works. “The engineers knew that there was a crack in the retaining wall and they did nothing to prevent the catastrophe, which has been confirmed by the present Minister for Public Works, Deepak Pauskar,” he added.

The Minister for Art and Culture also said that the past minister for public works did not plan adequately the ongoing construction of the flyover linked to the new Zuari bridge, along the Cortalim village.

“The department should have either created a temporary parallel infrastructure along this flyover, or at least taken up this work stretch by stretch,” he added, pointing out that adequate planning would have averted daily inconvenience to the people travelling from Panaji to Margao and vice versa.