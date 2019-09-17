GBOA urges central, state governments to restart mining

Vasco: The Goa Barge Owners Association (GBOA) have urged the central and state government to re-start mining in Goa at the earliest and also to waive the barge tax from 2012 till up to the re-starting of mining industry in the state.

Speaking to this daily, the acting president of GBOA Atul Jadhav said that the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has promised to make all efforts to restart mining in the state.

“We appeal to the central government to take necessary steps to ensure that mining commences in Goa at the earliest. Barge owners have made sacrifices to bring down barge loan amounts by selling barges and other assets in distress. At the time of the closure of mining in September 10, 2012, there were loan accounts amounting to Rs 363 crores, but today this outstanding is Rs 51.25 crores on 20 odd barges. Majority of these unsettled barge loans are in the cooperative banks which have not given any waiver of loans due to prevailing rules which govern them. We have some issues which we request the state government to intervene and take expeditious action”, said Jadhav.

“We also request the state government to waive the barge tax. The GBOA have appealed to the state government to extend the debt relief scheme till the regular mining of 20 million tonnes as approved by the Supreme Court restarts. “We request the state government’s intervention for implementation of the DRS by the cooperative banks and offer 30 percent waiver on principal loan amount to their borrowers so that the borrowers are able to settle their loans under the OTS formulated in conformity with the DRS for mining affected borrowers”, said Jadhav.

Meanwhile, Minister for Port Michael Lobo who joined in the function to formally open the Mandovi channel through Aguada sand bar on Monday assured the members of GBOA to consider their demand and even to meet the concerned Union Minister in order to resolve their issues at the earliest.