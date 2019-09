Let them bring signatures of at least 56 cricket clubs, our whole group will not contest elections of Goa Circket Association. This is a direct challenge thrown up by the group of Suraj Lotlikar, who has been elected unopposed as the GCA President.

Quite a few clubs have strongly opposed the whole election process of GCA.

GCA’s life member Suraj Lotlikar addressed the media on Friday on behalf of the group led by Suraj Lotlikar.