Getting into the spirit

The Botanist gin is hosting for the first time in India, an immersive experience titled ‘The Botanist Wild 22’ in South Goa till August 21.

The three-day event will conclude with a bartending competition. As part of the competition, 22 of India’s best bartenders will compete for the title of ‘The Botanist Wild One’.

Brand Ambassador, The Botanist, Caitlin Hill will be hosting the event. Known as an ace mixologist with an added passion for foraging and sustainability, Hill will be the primary navigator of the event. Partnering with Hill will be Matt Whiley who has been named Evening Standard’s Top 1000 Most Influential Londoners and has been awarded European’s Best Mixologist in 2019.

The final competition on August 21 will be held at Firefly. Participating bartenders will invent their signature gin cocktail featuring one locally foraged ingredient. The winner will be awarded the title of ‘The Botanist Wild One’ by a four-member panel including Caitlin Hill, Matt Whiley, celebrity chef Vicky Ratnani and artisanal bread-maker Sujit Sumitran.

The winning cocktail will be served to guests as the evening culminates with ‘The Botanist Wild 22 Night’– a celebration of the entire journey and experience. The winner of the competition wins a chance to visit Scotland to be part of a unique experience at the birthplace of The Botanist, in the wild Hebridean island of Islay in March 2020.