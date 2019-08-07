Ghotalo or no? House discusses sports infrastructure work

After spending crores of money on sports infrastructure and especially on Fatorda stadium, the Sports Minister Babu Azgaokar on Wednesday said that once again the government is planning on spending more money – crores in fact – to repair it after the roof sheets flew down on Sunday. Opposition leader Digamber Kamat highlighted that the Government in the past paid 46 crore rupees for the work even though the estimated cost was around 40 crores. Has the tax payers money wasted?