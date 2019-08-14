GIDC gets moving on using acquired SEZ lands

NT NETWORK

Panaji

With an eye to make available more land for industrial projects, a GIDC board meeting on Tuesday resolved to utilise 24 lakh sq. mtr of the newly acquired SEZ land as speedily as possible.

Board members decided to auction five lakh sq. mtr of the 24 lakh sq. mtr of the land immediately to raise money for quick repayment of the approximately Rs 256 crore of bank loan taken by the GIDC to buy back SEZ lands.

Of the remaining 19 lakh sq. mtr of land, the board decided to seek government’s permission as to whether or not that land too can be auctioned.

The GIDC board also decided to drop all pending FIRs against the five SEZ promoters who surrendered land to the government.

Other items on the agenda that were taken up were digitisation of land records in industrial estates and inclusion of professionals such as a solicitor, an architect and an engineer as new members on the GIDC board.

Speaking after the meeting, Industries Minister Vishwajit Rane said, “We are open to auction all of the 24 lakh sq. mtr of the SEZ lands.”

In future both the GIDC and the IPB will act together in taking decisions on land allotment, Rane disclosed, indicating that the IPB projects that were kept aside for review will be taken up again by the screening committee for evaluation.

The board meeting was attended by industry secretary, Nila Mohanan, GIDC chairman Glen Ticlo, all GIDC directors and officials.

Members also decided to appoint a solicitor, an architect and an engineer on the GIDC board.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, Rane said, “We will soon demarcate 40 per cent of the land in industrial estates for proposals cleared by the IPB. Strict action will be taken against land encroachment in industrial estates.”

Rane said that industrial canteens would be set up in the state and all new units would have to compulsorily implement rainwater harvesting. “The GIDC will function in synchronised manner with the IPB. In future both the organisations will decide on what is the best investment for the state,” the Industry Minister said.