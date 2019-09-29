GIDC moves to auction unlocked SEZ land

Panaji: The Goa Industrial Development Corporation has begun the process to auction 5 lakh sq mts of land at Verna, which has been taken back recently from special economic zone promoters.

The GIDC will take a call on modalities for auctioning the land at a board meeting to be held on October 3.

Sources said the GIDC expects getting revenue of Rs 500 crore through the auctioning of the Verna land, which will help the state-run corporation repay the Rs 200-crore loan taken from Oriental Bank of Commerce.

The loan was taken to repay an amount of Rs 256 crore to five SEZ promoters – K Raheja and Corporation, Peninsula Pharma Research Centre, Planetview Mercantile Co., Inox Mercantile company and Paradigm Logistic and Distribution.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’ on Saturday, GIDC chairman and BJP MLA Glen Souza Ticlo said the corporation has taken approval for the auctioning of the particular land, which has been converted into plots.

“Right now the GIDC is working on prices to be quoted for the auctioning. The process to decide the prices will be completed soon. Now we have to take the proposal back to the GIDC board,” he said, adding that the GIDC board meeting to be held on October 3 will deliberate on the auctioning of the five lakh sq mtrs of land.

“We cannot delay it any further as interest on the loan taken from the private bank to pay back the SEZ promoters has been going up. So, we will take a final call at the board meeting as whether we should go for e-auctioning of the land or not,” he explained.

The state government had allotted 38.4 lakh sq mts of land to seven private companies in 2006-07 for setting up SEZs in the state.

However, after strong opposition of the people to the move the then Digambar Kamat-led Congress government had scrapped the SEZ proposal.

However, the SEZ promoters had challenged the government decision in the court, which directed the government to pay back the amount invested by the SEX promoters with interest.

Accordingly, in July 2018, Manohar Parrikar-led cabinet had taken a decision to repay the amount with interest to the SEZ promoters.