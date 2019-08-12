Girish alleges scam in beach cleaning, safety tenders, threatens to approach courts

The Goa Congress on Monday came out heavily on the beach cleaning and safety tender of the Goa tourism department. Its president Girish Chodankar accused the tourism minster Babu Ajgaokar of being directly involved in the scam.

He called on the CBI to investigate the issue, arguing that state investigating agencies would be under pressure if they are called to inquire into the matter.

Or if not the Congress would approach the courts.

The Congress has alleged that the contract was given out under sections which relate to being given during emergencies only.

The government has paid 2.62 crore rupees for 106 days and extended the contract 10 times illegally, Girish alleged.