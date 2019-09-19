Girl raped by swimming coach to depose in Goa

Mapusa: The minor girl allegedly raped by swimming coach Surajit Ganguly, and her parents have agreed to travel to Goa to record statement before local magistrate following a request by Mapusa police. The swimming coach has been arrested on charges of rape of the minor girl, who was undergoing training under him.

Police source informed that the minor girl and her parents have accepted their request to travel to Goa for recording of statements under Section of 164 of CrPC.

A team of police, who had gone to West Bengal, have already recorded initial statement of the victim girl under Section 161 of CrPC. It may be recalled that on September 5, the Mapusa police had registered an offence against swimming coach Ganguly for allegedly raping the minor girl. A complaint was filed with Rishra police station in Hooghly district in West Bengal, following which police had booked the swimming coach under sections 451, 354, 376, 506(ii) of Indian Penal Code, Section 8 of Goa Children’s Act, sections 6 and 8 of POCSO Act. Police said that the accused had molested the minor girl between March 14 and August 28.