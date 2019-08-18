GMC falls back on tanker water

NT NETWORK

Panaji

As taps ran dry at the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim, the premier health institute in the state, the hospital administration roped in additional water tankers to ease the hardships of the in-house patients and their kin.

Though patients’ kin were complaining that there was no supply of water in wards in the morning, by afternoon water was released in the wards for the last two days for a short duration.

It was observed that the public toilet located at the main entrance of the GMC gate has been shut down due to a complete halt in the water supply after a pipeline burst near Ponda. Nevertheless, the washrooms in other parts of the hospital including one located at the entrance of the casualty ward were open for public use with adequate supply of water.

The housekeeping staffs were also seen engaged in their routine cleaning work in some part of the hospital.

“We have made adequate arrangements, usually we get filtered water supply from 10-15 tankers however since there is no supply from the main pipeline we have now increased it to 30 tankers per day,” said a senior doctor of the hospital administration.

He said that water is being supplied in tankers through a contractor appointed by the Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation.

The doctor informed that all operation theatres and dialysis units are fully functional and claimed that all medical procedures are being conducted as per schedule.