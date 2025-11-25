GMC, GDC PG seats:  Cong protests delay in quota notification

NT Reporter | Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said Goa has always prioritised the welfare, dignity and empowerment of persons with disabilities (PwDs) while speaking at the Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of Aids and Appliances camp held recently at Ravindra Bhavan, Sankhali.

Sawant said the initiative ensures that assistive devices and support systems reach eligible beneficiaries at their doorstep.

With the creation of a dedicated Divyang Department, the government aims to strengthen its efforts toward building an inclusive Goa where every citizen can participate, contribute and live independently, he added.

Minister for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Subhash Phal Dessai said the strong turnout at the camp reflected the trust people place in the state’s commitment to the welfare of persons with disabilities.

He said the goal is to ensure that no person with disability is left behind due to lack of access to aids, appliances or support services.

State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities Guruprasad Pawaskar said sustained support from the Chief Minister and the department has enabled the Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of Aids and Appliances camps to reach more beneficiaries.

He said the assistive devices distributed at such camps significantly improve mobility, communication and quality of life, and added that more camps would be organised across the state.

The programme was organised by the Office of the State Commission for Persons with Disabilities and the Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.