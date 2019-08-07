GMC seeks report on clinical trials carried out by 4 doctors

Panaji: The Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim, the premier health institute in the state on Tuesday issued an order seeking details on research projects and clinical trials allegedly carried out by four of its senior doctors including the former dean of the hospital.

“As per the directives of higher authorities, you are hereby directed to submit forthwith full financial details of research projects/clinical trials or any such projects/conferences /training (abroad/India and all NGOs under taken/attended/ managed by you in any capacity till date, as disclosure of financial implications is mandatory,” reads the order issued by GMC dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar. “You are also directed to submit forthwith the names of each of the funding agencies/companies (foreign/Indian/pharmaceutical sponsor/NGOs) for each of your research projects, clinical trials any projects and conferences/ trainings,” it reads further.

The order has been issued to former dean Dr Pradeep Naik, Dr Amit Dias, a lecturer in Goa Medical College’s Preventive and Social Medicine department, Dr Lalita Fernandes, lecturer Department of Pulmonary medicine and Dr Antony Mesquita ex-professor and Department of Head Pulmonary medicine.

They have been asked to file their reply by August 8, 2019, before 5 pm by special messenger.