GMFC celebrates National Librarians’ Day

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of S R Ranganathan, the Library and Information Department and Library Committee of Goa Multi-Faculty College (GMFC) celebrated the National Librarians’ Day. A book exhibition, quiz competition and an essay competition were organised to commemorate the same.

A formal function was also organised in the library in honour of S R Ranganathan.

Principal Shaikh Mohammad Parvez Al-Usmani and the convenor of the library committee, Manasvi Kamat paid respects to SR Ranganathan by lightning incense sticks and garlanding his portrait.

Al-Usmani spoke about the importance of a library and urged everyone to visit the library as often as possible. Librarian Ajit Faras provided a brief account of S R Ranganathan and his contribution to library science.

Twenty-seven students participated in the inter-class quiz competition on the topic ‘General Knowledge’ and 17 students participated in the essay competition on the topic ‘Importance of Library’.

