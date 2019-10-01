Goa 3rd in school education among small states

Panaji: Goa has been placed at the third position in the Overall Performance ranking at the School Education Quality Index (SEQI), under the small states category as released by central government’s think-tank NITI Aayog, with 2016-17 as the reference year.

Goa has also been placed at the third position in the Incremental Performance ranking, at the SEQI, under the same category, with 2015-16 as the base year and 2016-17 as the reference year.

Under the small states category, Manipur and Tripura have been placed at the top two positions, in the Overall Performance ranking, while Meghalaya and Nagaland have been placed at the top two positions, in the Incremental performance ranking.

Manipur, Tripura and Goa are the top-performing small states, each achieving an overall performance score above 55 per cent.

The Overall Performance ranking is reached as per reference year, while Incremental Performance ranking is as per the difference in overall performance between reference and base years.

The index was developed to evaluate the performance of states – large as well as small – and Union Territories in the school education sector. The index aims to bring focus to education policy by providing states and Union Territories with a platform to identify their strengths and weaknesses, and undertake requisite course corrections or policy interventions.

The NITI Aayog report maintains that among the eight small states, five showed an improvement in their overall performance score between 2015-16 and 2016-17 of which three stood out – Meghalaya, Nagaland and Goa – with percentage point gains of 14.1, 13.5 and 8.2, respectively.

Barring Goa in the West, all the other seven states in the small states category are from the North-East region.

Meanwhile, Kerala has topped at the SEQI with 76.6 per cent, under the large states category, while Uttar Pradesh scored the lowest with 36.4 per cent, in the same category, for 2016-17. Chandigarh and Dadra and Nagar Haveli are the top-performing Union Territories under the Union Territory category.

The particular report showed a huge disparity in the performance of the states in school education across the country.

The index prepared on the basis of 30 indicators, is divided into two broad categories namely outcomes that consist of learning, access, infrastructure and facilities, as well as equity outcomes, and governance processes aiding outcomes.