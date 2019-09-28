Goa Board directs higher secondary schools to form ‘Entrepreneurship Forum’

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has directed the heads of all recognised higher secondary schools within its jurisdiction to form Entrepreneurship Forum in the respective schools, as a follow up to its recent workshop on ‘Development of entrepreneurship for self-employment among students’.

The workshop had trained higher secondary school teachers to be master trainers so as to guide their students in entrepreneurship and further encourage them to get self-employed.

The Goa Board has now directed these schools to set up such forums with head of the school as the chairman. These forums should also have a co-ordinator, who will be a teacher and who has attended the particular workshop, besides a student representative from each class/ division and an advisor, who will be any local entrepreneur.

The forums have been suggested certain activities by the Goa Board including interaction with entrepreneurs, visit to enterprises, deputing students during vacation or free time in various nearby enterprises for experience purpose, and any other activity suitable for development of entrepreneurship quality.

Describing the step as a paradigm shift in the working of the Goa Board, the Secretary of Goa Board, Bhagirath Shetye said that such a step will work towards capacity building of students as well as upgrading their

skills.

“And then the Goa Board, in the future, can think of giving marks or grades to such internal projects as taken up by higher secondary students,” he added, pointing out that the particular decision of the Goa Board would go a long way in helping the students to be self-sufficient in life by choosing their own professions.

The Goa Board in its communiqué to the higher secondary schools has included a list of the beneficiaries of various schemes of the Economic Development Corporation-Goa (EDC-Goa).

Incidentally, the workshop was organised by the Goa Board in association with the

EDC-Goa.

The list includes projects taken up by these beneficiaries in areas including medical stores, cashew processing unit, readymade garments and fashion boutique, spice manufacturing unit, dental clinic, signages and vinyl board printing, papad and pickle processing unit, beauty parlour, gymnasium, bakery, power laundry, wheel balancing and alignment, and manufacture of ice cream, ice candies and pepsies.

The communiqué further mentions that the report of formation of the Entrepreneurship Forum in each higher secondary school and related activities undertaken should be forwarded to the Goa Board office through e-mail.