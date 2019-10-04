Goa Board moves to control Class IX, XI failure rates

Ramnath N Pai Raikar | NT

Panaji: With over 5,000 students failing at Class IX and Class XI, during past few years, the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has sought information from the secondary and higher secondary schools in the state as regards their students, who have failed at these classes, respectively, during past three years, from the academic year 2016-17 to the academic year 2018-19.

The main reasons for failure of these students include the respective schools detaining weak students at Class IX and Class XI level, so as to achieve good results at the SSC and HSSC examinations, and a lacklustre attitude adopted by some students, due to the No-Detention Policy, under the Right to Education Act up till Class VIII.

Furthermore, some students could have domestic problems, while others may have adolescence problems. It has also been noticed that many schools fail to work on weak students till Class VIII under Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE).

Coming out with this information, the Goa Board secretary Bhagirath Shetye said that the particular decision has been taken in view of the increase in the number of failures at these two classes. “This detailed data would be compiled by the Goa Board and placed before a special committee, which in turn will study the same and find remedial measures for controlling the rate of failure students in class IX and Class XI,” he added.

“In fact, the students, who fail in these classes, are found to be dropping out of schools and becoming a source of stress for their families,” Shetye maintained, pointing out that they are needed to be brought back in the mainstream of the society.

“Making such students answer exams again as private candidates is no solution,” he noted, mentioning that these students should be diverted to the field of their liking, such as sports, music, literature and so on, by way of which at least 80 per cent of these 5,000 plus students could be brought to the mainstream of the society.

It may be recalled that the Goa Board executive council had proposed to provide the Allowed To Keep Terms (ATKT) facility to the students of Class IX and Class XI failing at the final examinations. However, the general body of the Goa Board rejected this proposal by a wafer-thin margin, just as the representatives of the headmasters’ and principals’ forums refused to take any responsibility to groom weak students at the Class IX and Class XI level.

The Goa Board, in a circular issued to the heads of all recognised secondary and higher secondary schools, within its jurisdiction has stated: “As decided in the annual general body meeting of the Board held on September 17, 2019, it is requested to send category-wise details of the students, in categories namely General, ST, SC, and OBC, who have failed in Class IX and/ or Class XI for the past three years.”

The communiqué, which directs the schools to send this information to Goa Board office on or before October 10, 2019 through official email of the Board, further asks the schools to give the number of students appearing at Class IX and Class XI examinations as well as the number of those, who have failed.

“Actually there is no problem for the students till Class VIII as they are government by the No detention Policy, under the Right to Education Act,” the Goa Board Secretary stated, adding that the real problem starts from Class XI onwards. “Fortunately, the schools have been sending information to the Goa Board with all sincerity, as regards their students, who have failed at these two classes, during past three years,” he concluded.