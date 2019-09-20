Goa Board rejects ‘proposal’ to allow pvt educational board

Panaji: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has not taken too kindly the provision in the National Education Policy as regards setting up of private educational boards in the state, with the September 17 general body meeting of the Goa Board discussing related suggestions invited by it, and subsequently rejecting the proposal to allow such a Board in Goa by way of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

Coming out with this information, the secretary of Goa Board, Bhagirath Shetye said that the general body did not find feasible the setting up of a private Board in Goa under PPP mode, and hence rejected it.

Speaking to this daily, Shetye said that the deliberations on the proposal found that a small state like Goa, which has less number of students answering the Board examinations as compared to other states, did not need another educational Board.

“In fact, the general body also questioned as to who would be in charge of issuing certificates to the students answering the examinations as conducted by the private Board, and what would be the status of the Goa Board then,” he added.

“In fact, in a small place like Goa, two Boards are bound to clash,” the Goa Board secretary observed, adding that the issue is over for once and all.

Speaking further, Shetye said that the general body of Goa Board has decided to recognise five new secondary schools, so as to allow their students to appear for the SSC examination, from the academic year 2019-2020.

They include K B Hedgewar High School, Tisk-Ponda; Government High School, Bicholim; St Anne’s School, Benaulim; and Indra English High School, Sirvodem-Margao.

It was further informed that the construction of the new building of the Goa Board is 20 per cent complete and is progressing as per the schedule.

The building estimated to cost Rs 41 crore, is slated to be complete and ready by January 2021. The building is being constructed within the existing Goa Board premises at Porvorim on an 8,100 square metre land.