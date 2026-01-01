Goa bowled out for 164

NT Reporter

Sanguem

Goa endured a testing opening day of their Cooch Behar Trophy Elite quarterfinal against Madhya Pradesh, getting bowled out for 164 in their first innings at the GCA ground in Sanguem on Thursday. Put in to bat after Madhya Pradesh won the toss, Goa were made to work hard for every run across 82.5 overs, yet showed resilience through a key middle-order stand that kept them in the contest.

After early setbacks left Goa wobbling, Dishank Misquin and Aradhya Goyal staged a much-needed fightback. The pair added a crucial 76 runs for the fifth wicket, arresting the slide and giving Goa a platform to reach a competitive total. Misquin played with patience and resolve for his 44, while Goyal anchored the innings with a composed 50, laced with five crisp boundaries.

Earlier, opener Sarthak Bhike provided some stability at the top with a steady 31, but regular wickets at the other end prevented Goa from building sustained momentum. The lower order tried to scrap for runs, though Madhya Pradesh’s disciplined bowling attack ensured Goa were eventually dismissed for 164.

Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan led the charge for Madhya Pradesh, finishing with impressive figures of 3 for 34, while Ayush Shukla and Prateek Shukla offered strong support with two wickets apiece to keep the pressure firmly on the hosts.

In reply, Madhya Pradesh made a cautious start, reaching 12 for 1 in four overs by stumps. Samarth Rane struck early to remove one opener and keep Goa in the hunt, as the visitors ended day one with only a slender advantage.