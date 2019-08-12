GOA BRIEFS

Belurkar achieves 3rd IM norm

PANAJI: Goa’s FM Nitish Belurkar acheived his 3rd International Norm at the Abu Dhabi Masters International Chess Tournament held recently. Nitish ouplayed and drew several International Masters and GMs at the tournament. Having achieved all his 3 norms, Nitish will now play to achieve an ELO rating of 2400 for the IM title.

Fr Agnel HS are OLHESA U-15 champs

CUNCOLIM: Fr Agnel High School, Pilar emerged champions of OLHESA U-15 Inter-school Football Tournament defeating Marina English High School, Verna 2-0 in the final played on Sunday at Cuncolim grounds. Fr Agnel High School, Pilar who dominated both the sessions of play scored through Delmon Rebello and Tapan Minj.