GOA BRIEFS

Tanisha wins twin titles at Haryana

PANAJI: Goa’s Tanisha Crasto won two titles at the All India Badminton Ranking held in Panchkula, Haryana. First, she and her partner Aditi Bhatt from Uttarakhand won the girls doubles title beating their opponents Khushi Gupta and Drithi Yatheesh 17-21, 21-19, 21-17. In the junior mixed doubles event Tanisha and Ishaan Bhatnagar from Chattisgarh outplayed Dhruv Rawat and Trisha Hegde 20-22, 21-16, 21-13 to be crowned champs.

Aashurn, Anjana are state badminton champs

PANAJI: Aashrun Gautam and Anjana Kumari emerged the winners of the men’s and women’s category of the State Badminton and All Goa Ranking championships organised by BPS Sports Club under the aegis of Goa Badminton Association, at multipurpose hall, Fatorda. Rudra Dukle and Harsh Mane won double crowns each. The men’s doubles title was clinched by Floyd Araujo and Fredrick Fernandes while Lydia Barreto and Yasmin Sayed won the women’s doubles titles. And it was Tejan Fallary and Anushka Kuvelkar who won the title in the mixed doubles category.

TODAY’S FIXTURES

Parish Youth Cup: Guirdolim SC V Raia SC, church grounds, Nuvem, 4.30 pm

19th VM Salgaocar Memorial Veterans Soccer: Navelim Veterans V Curtorim Veterans, St John the Baptist Ground, Danddo, Benaulim, 5.00 pm