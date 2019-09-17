GOA BRIEFS

SC Davorlim ease past Young Strikers

NAVELIM: Sporting Club of Davorlim entered the quarterfinals of Gold-Silver Rolling Trophy football tournament defeating Young Strikers, Benaulim 4-1 at Rosary grounds, Navelim on Monday. For the winners, Jason Vales scored a brace scoring in the 14th and 48th minute, while Vito Miranda (50th minute) and Joel Colaco (55th minute) scored the other goals. Young Strikers, Benaulim pulled a goal back through Rosario B in the 30th minute.

Cuncolim Union advance to quarters

DRAMAPUR: Cuncolim Union advanced to quarterfinals of St Joseph’s Festival Cup football tournament defeating Navelim Sporting 2-1, at Dramapur grounds on Monday. Sangam Gaonkar (25th minute) and Rosario Carvalho (50th minute) scored for Cuncolim Union with Daulat Dessai being the provider on both the counts. Presley Gomes pulled a goal back for Navelim Sporting in the 65th minute off a pass from Aulon Gomes.

Goa Velha Veterans down Chinchinim Veterans

MERCES: Goa Velha got the better of Chinchinim 3-1 via tie-breaker in the 1st Sai Veterans Super Cup football tournament, organised by ex-Sai Hostelites, at Merces church ground on Monday. The teams played a goalless draw in the regulation time. In the tie-breaker, Agnel, Vishwas and Francis scored for Goa Velha, while for Chinchinim only former Dempo SC player Jerry could be on target. Goa Velha Veterans will next meet SAI

Veterans on September 22. Scrabble championship at Navelim

NAVELIM: Lions Club of Navelim along with Scrabble Association of Goa will be hosting South Goa leg of the India School Scrabble Championship at Our Lady of Rosary School Parish Hall on September 21 from 3 pm to 6 pm. Schools from South Goa will be vying to represent the State at the WESPAC International Scrabble Tournament due to be held in Goa from October 15 to 20 at Peddem Sports Complex.

FIXTURES

GFA 3rd Div: (Bardez Zone, Group A): ABC Arambol V St Sebastian SC, Mapusa, Siolim Church ground, 4 pm.

GFA 3rd Div (Salcete Zone, Group A): St Rock Youth Club Calata Majorda V United Boys Of Dando Colva, Dando ground, Benaulim, 4 pm.

GFA U-16 (South, 2nd Div): Don Bosco Oratory, Fatorda V United Club Of Telaulim, Astro Turf, 4.15 pm.

Goa Police Cup 2019 (semis): Sporting Clube de Goa V Churchill Brothers FC, Duler stadium; FC Goa V Dempo SC, Dempo SC Academy ground, Ella. Both the matches will kick off at 4 pm.

Sai Veteran Super Cup: Vasco Veterans V Nuvem Veterans, Merces church ground.

St Joseph’s Festival Cup: Sporting Club of Davorlim V St Anthony’s SC, Assolda, Dramapur grounds, 4.30 pm.

Gold-Silver Rolling Trophy: Betalbatim SC V Curtorim Gymkhana, Rosary grounds, Navelim, 4.30 pm.

CAC’s Three Kings Cup: FC Siolim V Raia Sporting Club, T B Cunha Sports complex grounds, Cansaulim, 4.30 pm.

Our Lady of Fatima Cup: Sarzora SC V Parish Youth Nuvem, at Dicarpale grounds, 4.30 pm.