GOA BRIEFS

Raia SC crowned champs

NAVELIM: A hat-trick by striker Eldon Colaco and a goal each by Danny Fernandes and Jason Barbosa enabled Raia Sporting Club to register a 5-0 win against St Anthony’s SC, Colva and emerge champions of 38th Gold-Silver Rolling Trophy football tournament in the finals at Rosary grounds, Navelim on Sunday. Chief Guest, Luizinho Faleiro gave away the prizes in the presence of a host of dignitaries.

DBO, Rosary College to clash in final

PANAJI: Don Bosco College, Panaji will meet Rosary College, Navelim in the finals of Goa University Inter Collegiate Football Championship, at Rosary Church Ground, Navelim today. In their respective semifinals, Don Bosco College overcame Sridora Caculo College, Mapusa 5-3 via tie-breaker after the match ended in a 2-2 draw, while Rosary College, Navelim beat Shree Damodar College, Margao 3-0.

Belurkar wins chess tourney

PANAJI: Master Nitish Belurkar emerged winner in the Late Shree Chandrakant Naik Memorial 3rd All Goa open Fide Rating Chess Tournament held at Cacora-Curchorem on Sunday. Nitish outplayed Vivaan Ballikar in the last round and finished unbeaten with 7.5 points.

FIXTURES

Goa Professional League: Guardian Angel Sports Club V Churchill Brothers Sports Club, Navelim ground, 4.00 pm; Panjim Footballers V Calangute Association, Duler ground, 4.00 pm

GFA Third Division League (Bardez Zone) Group A: St Sebastian Sports Club, Mapusa V Xetrapal Sports Club, Siolim Church ground, 4.00 pm

GFA Third Division League (Bardez Zone) Group B: Sai Avtar Sports Club Anjuna V Peddem Bomm Sports Club, Chapora ground, 4.00 pm

GFA Third Division League (Bardez Zone) Group C: Adarsh Yuvak Sangh V Verem United, Poriat ground, 4.00 pm

GFA Third Division League (Bardez Zone) Group D: Augustias Sporting Club Pomburpa V Sirsaim Sports & Welfare Club, Assonora ground, 4.00 pm; Baff V Kelbai Sports Club, Bicholim ground, 4.00 pm

GFA Third Division League (Salcete Zone) Group A: United Club Of Benaulim V St Anthony Sports Club Colva, Dando ground Benaulim, 4.00 pm

GFA Third Division League (Salcete Zone) Group C: Margao Sports Club V Rumdamol Sporting Club, Mandopa ground, 4.00 pm

GFA Third Division League (Salcete Zone) Group E: Ambelim Sports Club V Dramapur Sports Club, Cavelossim ground, 4.00 pm

GFA U-16 League (South) Second Division: Verna Sports Club V Don Bosco Oratory Fatorda, Astro Turf, 4.15 pm; Sirlim Sports Club V Socio Cultural Club Loutolim, Dramapur ground, 4.15 pm

10th Cuncolim Union’s Rolling Trophy: Curtorim Gymkhana V Betalbatim SC, Cuncolim grounds, 4.30 pm

38th Sao Jose de Areal Panchayat Cup: Sporting Club of Davorlim V Cuncolim Union, Padribhat grounds, 4.30 pm