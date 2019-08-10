Goa Challengers will look to set the pitch for a crescendo in the finals

Panaji: What started as a hum has through two weeks turned into a buzz which could definitely set Table Tennis in Goa on a tone orchestrated by Goa Challengers in their maiden semifinal of Ultimate Table Tennis against Chennai Lions at the Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi today.

“This is Goa’s first year in this tournament. People have not yet gone crazy but parents have begun to think differently and players have got a new source of encouragement. I will be there for the semifinals and believe me, I want Goa to win the title,” Goa Table Tennis Association (GTTA) president Vero Nunes told The Navhind Times.

Goa started in whirlwind fashion with nineteen-year-old Archana Kamath setting the pace with an emphatic 3-0 demolition of India’s best Manika Batra. That win helped Goa Challengers leave Mavricks Kolkata in a crazy spin.

Goa’s next game was against today’s semifinal opponents Chennai Lions where the Challengers lost their first game by a whisker and they will be looking to turn their fortunes in the semifinals.

“I said the last time that Chennai is a good team and they have not stopped being good. But this time, we are facing them with an energy, an energy of seeing highs and lows together and am sure we are all set to meet Delhi Dabang in the finals,” assured Goa Challengers Dutch coach Bettine Vriesekoop.

“It is a difficult situation now. The vibes of a semifinal are different and the spirit within the team is different. Cheng I-Ching is fit and focussed and with her the others. She can make a difference at the start or in any position in the game. She carries a lot of responsibility and we are going to start with the strongest player of the competition,” disclosed Bettine.

“We will be taking no risks at this stage. We started preparing on Thursday and have continued today. The team will be watching the first semifinal together. We are mentally ready for an exciting contest,” promises Bettine.

“I think both teams have a 50-50% chance of winning. We narrowly lost against them the last time. That defeat will help us mentally this time,” professed the Goa Challengers coach. “I think the result of the mixed doubles game will eventually decide the winner of the tie. We have options at our disposal because Anthony and Alvaro have kept steeping their game up through the tournament. They could be devastating on their day and we have Archana who has surprised, shocked and left many stunned here,” claimed Bettine.

“Yet again, we are not going to underestimate our opponents,” added Bettine. “We are going to fight till the very, very end. It will be a very good match,” concluded the coach.

“Our last match was very good. The previous match where we lost 4-11 was a nightmare and fortunately we have overcome the demons of that match after our last win. That was what we actually needed and it has put us all in the best mood,” Goa Challengers captain Anthony Amalraj told The Navhind Times.

“We are planning something different for our opponents this time. The bond within us has increased and our understanding of each other has improved. We know our pluses and minuses and we are going to use that to shock our rivals,” stated Anthony.

“My children used to come here to play for fun. Now that we are watching the TT games on TV, as a parent I am looking at it differently. My children are goaded by the way the youngster Archana is playing for Goa. I think this is a good beginning for TT in Goa. You can never know. Anyway, will be proud if they bring the title to Goa,” stated Mariam, the mother of some children practising in the capital city on Friday.

That pride can turn into reality if Goa Challengers set the pitch against Chennai Lions for a crescendo against Dabang Delhi in the finals.