Goa College of Art to ink study exchange MoUs with 5 institutes

Panaji

In order to facilitate the exchange of schemes and skills between students, faculty and personnel, expand the scope of art education and to initiate the students into the industry and to expose them to art education methods in other states, Goa College of Art will be signing Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with five institutes including Sir J J School of Art, Mumbai; Sir J J Institute of Applied Art, Mumbai; Mahalasa College of Visual Art, Mangalore and Entertainment Society of Goa.

The MoUs will be signed by the designated authorities of the respective institutions in the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and others on September 26 at the Goa College of Art premises.

The MoUs will further facilitate teaching-learning exchange between the institutions and will help in further enhancing the quality of art education in the country. It will also enable the exposure of the students’ community to the industry. In turn, the industry will benefit by getting a more skilled workforce in the field of art and art-related industry namely advertising, publishing, film, theatre, painting, mural design, sculpture, portraiture, electronic and social media, environmental design, and other allied fields.

The Goa College of Art has finalised plans for further expansion by creating advanced infrastructure for subjects like film-making, photography, digital media etc.

The college also plans to offer Masters Degree courses (MFA) in painting and applied art in near future.

An exhibition of art work by the students and from the archives will be displayed in the central hall of Goa College of Art to showcase the work done by the students. The exhibition will be open till October 4.