NT Reporter

Panaji

In order to strengthen its fight against illegal drug trade in the state, the government has constituted an Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) that will toughen the mechanism to tackle trafficking apart from improving coordination between various stakeholders in policy matters.

The nine-member ANTF will be headed by the Inspector General of Police under the supervision of the Director General of Police. The eight other members include Superintendents (SPs) of North Goa, South Goa and Kushavati districts, SPs of Anti-Narcotics Cell, crime branch, Konkan Railway, Coastal and Anti-Terrorism Squad, states the order issued by the Department of Home.

“The jurisdiction of the ANTF will be the entire state of Goa. Information pertaining to criminals and other details can be obtained from any branch or unit of Goa police,” states the notification issued in this connection.

The ANTF will function as the Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) Secretariat for the state and will monitor follow-up action on compliance with the decisions taken at different levels of NCORD.

Functions of the task force will include apprehending kingpins/big dealers and distributors in illicit drugs to obliterate drug abuse from the state. Taking effective action against those involved in illegal trade of narcotics through dark web, social media, cryptocurrency etc by misusing information technology will also be a function of the task force.

Other functions will include developing strategies, measures and methods to enforce law against drug trafficking, prevent drug abuse and coordinate with other governmental agencies and police units to achieve the objective.

The functions will also include collecting technical/human intelligence and maintaining surveillance in accordance with the existing provisions of law, planning and executing special operations against drug traffickers through ANTF teams and also in association with other units of state police as well as other departments of the government.

As per the notification, the ANTF will register and investigate cases independently or in association with the local police under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the Prevention of Illicit Trafficking in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988, and other related laws.

All police units/districts/Government Railway Police (GRP) will assist ANTF in all aspects related to investigation. The ANTF may move proposals to the DGP, state police for approval to hand over, transfer and take over the investigation of any case related to offences under the laws from the local police.

Head of the ANTF will serve as the state nodal point for the Narcotics Control Bureau and other drug law enforcement agencies (DLEAs) on all nationally related matters on drugs.

The ANTF will submit monthly progress reports to the Director General of Police of Goa. The Chief Secretary will review the progress/action/interventions of the Anti Narcotics Task Force at regular/periodic intervals at the state NCORD Committee meeting.



