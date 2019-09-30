Goa Dairy earns net profit of Rs 2.6 cr

Ponda: Goa State Cooperative Milk Producers Union popularly known as Goa Dairy that is functioning under the state-appointed administrators for over a year now, has earned a net profit of Rs 2.60 crore for the year 2018-19 compared to Rs 1.81 crore last year.

Considering the success, the dairy has decided to distribute bonus of Rs 1 crore to around 8,650 milk farmers of Goa Dairy, administrator Dr Vilas Naik said at a press conference after the annual general body meeting of the milk farmers held at Curti-Ponda on Sunday.

According to the administrator, Goa Dairy’s milk plant has earned profit of around Rs 1.44 crore while cattle feed plant has earned profit of around Rs 1.86 crore for the year 2018-19 out of which around Rs 1 crore will be distributed among the 8,650 farmers of the Goa Dairy as the patronage fund or the bonus, while around Rs 5 lakh will be distributed among farmers as the dividend.

“Annual report of the Goa Dairy for the year 2018-19 has been passed in the AGM and resolution to distribute the patronage fund and dividend has been taken during the meeting,”

Dr Naik said.

Interestingly, for the very first year, the loss-making Goa Dairy’s cattle feed plant has earned profit of Rs 1.86 crore this year, against its loss of Rs 1.61 crore last year (2017-18) and Rs 5.50 crore in year 2016-17.

Goa Dairy’s AGM, which was held behind closed doors of the Sahakar Bhavan premises at Curti-Ponda was chaired by the newly-appointed administrator Dr Vilas Naik in the presence of managing director in-charge Radhika Kale and representative of the registrar of Cooperative Societies. It was attended by over 100 farmers of the dairy and like every year, meeting was press personnel for not entertained or allowed to attend the meeting.

As per information, issues of decrease in the milk sale of the Goa Dairy and the appointment of chartered accountant for conducting of internal audit led to arguments between farmers and the Goa Dairy’s management.

Farmers blamed the dairy official’s negligence for the decrease in the sale, while the management cited effect of the flood-like situation created due to rains.

There are several senior doctors in the Goa Dairy and also with animal husbandry department, but still appointing a CA as the MD is little fishy, farmers claimed.

Meanwhile, Goa Dairy chairman Rajesh Phaldesai has expressed dissatisfaction over the administrator’s claim of profit in the dairy after state government’s intervention and has stated that the board under his guidance has worked very hard to bring the dairy in the profit, it was not just administrator who brought the dairy’s business into profit, he said.