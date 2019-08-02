Goa Dairy hikes cow milk purchase price by Rs 2 per litre

NT NETWORK

Ponda

Almost a month after announcing hike in procurement price of buffalo milk by Rs 7 per litre for the farmers, Goa Dairy has announced hike in purchase price of cow milk by Rs 2 per litre.

This will benefit almost 85 per cent milk farmers across the state, informed Goa Dairy chairman Rajesh Phaldessai after the board meeting at Curti. He also made it clear that milk prices for the Goa Dairy customers will remain unchanged.

“The new prices are to be implemented from August 1 itself and with this, farmers supplying cow milk of 3.5 degree fat and 8.5 FNS will get around Rs 28.14 per litre from earlier 26.14 per litre of milk, while farmers supplying milk of above 3.5 degree fat and 8.5 FNS quality will get more price,” managing director Dr Navso Sawant informed.

He also added that “with this decision dairy farmers will get a minimum hike of Rs 2 per litre of cow milk, while maximum will be Rs 3.24.”

When asked about the reason for price hike, the board maintained that the decision has been taken to transfer the milk business benefit to the farmers.

But sources informed that board members have taken such decisions to pacify milk farmers who were upset over cattle feed price hike. And to some extent, the Dairy is trying to woo back the milk farmers who have shifted to SUMUL, it was stated.

It may be recalled that on June 22, Goa Dairy had hiked purchase price of buffalo milk by 7 rupees per litre, bringing the price to Rs 40 per litre from earlier Rs 33. Farmers supplying buffalo milk of 6 degree fat and 9 FNS were assured Rs 40 per litre purchase price and farmers supplying above that standard were assured more than Rs 40 per litre price.