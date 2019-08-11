Goa Dairy sales take a hit on account of flooding

NIRGOSH GAUDE | NT

PONDA

The state’s only dairy, ‘Goa Dairy’, is facing the brunt of the flood-like situation that occurred in the state recently, with the dairy’s sales getting reduced by almost 30,000 litres per day.

According to sources, the main reason behind the reduced sales of Goa Dairy is disruption in milk procurement. As roads in most parts of the state were submerged, the dairy could not procure milk from its farmers, who could not travel to deliver milk to the dairy. Moreover, with the highway roads linking the neighbouring states also blocked due to landslides, Goa Dairy was unable to procure milk from outside the state.

As per sources, Goa Dairy’s milk procurement from the local farmers has been reduced by almost 10,000 litres per day, while its procurement from outside the state amounting to 20,000 litres of milk has also stopped completely since the last five days. This has directly reduced the milk supply of Goa Dairy despite there being a high demand for the dairy’s milk in the absence of supply from other milk brands.

“Due to flooding in many parts of the state, many farmers could not supply their milk to the dairy, as the road access was blocked at many places, especially areas like Sattari and Bicholim. Secondly, due to the closure of main roads linking Goa to the neighbouring states, there has been a shortage of milk supply in the state’s markets thus leading to an increased demand for milk. Considering this, many farmers have started selling their milk individually at the village level. This too has reduced our milk procurement,” said acting managing director of Goa Dairy Radhika Kale.

Presently, Goa Dairy is processing and dispatching to consumers across the state whatever quantity of milk it is able to procure from the farmers.