Goa enforces new immigration law, hotels face Rs 50K fine per unreported foreign guest

Panaji: Hospitality establishments that take in foreign guests will now have to furnish details of the foreign nationals within 24 hours of

their arrival in ‘C’ forms or pay a penalty of Rs 50,000 per guest, with the state government enforcing new immigration laws that came into effect from September 1 this year.

Under the Immigration and Foreigners Act 2025, non-submission of information of foreigners by hospitality establishments contravenes Section 8 of the Act and Rule 17 of the Immigration & Foreigners Act 2025. The provisions apply to all hotels, guest houses, private homes, and any accommodation provider hosting foreign tourists.

Hotels must register online for form ‘C’ and visit the FRRO office for the user ID. Hospitality establishment owners in the ‘individual home’ category need not visit the FRRO office for the user ID, and have the option of OTP-based activation for the registration form.

The new immigration law also applies to educational institutes hosting foreign students and hospitals providing medical treatment to foreigners. Both must submit requisite information in form ‘S’ or face a penalty of Rs 1 lakh per person for violations.

The central Immigration & Foreigners Act 2025 replaces four Acts: the Passport (Entry into India) Act 1920, Registration of Foreigners Act 1939, Foreigners Act 1946, and the Immigration (Carriers Liability) Act 2000. It aims to consolidate and modernise regulations governing the entry, stay, and exit of foreigners from the country.

The Act streamlines immigration processes, enhances national security, and provides a uniform digital framework for managing foreign nationals across states. The government has asked all affected establishments to adhere to the compliance to avoid legal action.