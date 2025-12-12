Goa explores Starlink tie-up to boost digital infra, rural connectivity

NT Reporter

Panaji

The state government has opened discussions with Starlink, the satellite internet provider operated by Starlink Services, for its proposed entry into Goa, aiming to strengthen the state’s digital infrastructure and address connectivity gaps.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met Lauren Dreyer, Senior Business Operations Lead at Starlink (SpaceX), and her team on Friday and held detailed discussions on the proposed project. Sawant said the engagement with Starlink seeks to deliver high-speed and reliable satellite-based internet access across Goa.

He said SpaceX/Starlink’s services would help bridge connectivity gaps in remote villages, coastal and fishing communities, schools and health centres, supporting the government’s Digital Goa vision. Sawant said the collaboration could unlock new opportunities across sectors including rural connectivity, the digital-nomad ecosystem, health, education, tourism, maritime operations and disaster management.

He said the initiative aligns with similar efforts undertaken in Maharashtra, with the state looking to leverage Starlink’s low-orbit satellite network to provide fast and dependable internet access, particularly in underserved areas.

Two meetings were convened on Friday to explore collaborative avenues with Starlink. Besides Dreyer, Prabhakar Jayakumar, Head of Starlink India; and Manoj Ladwa, government affairs strategist and chairman, India Global Forum, were present for the first meeting held at the Mantralaya in Porvorim in the presence of the Chief Minister and Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte.

For the second meeting held at Dona Paula, besides Dreyer and Khaunte, Chief Secretary Dr V Candavelou, IAS; Director of Information Technology, Electronics and Communication, Kabir Shirgaonkar; Secretary for Science and Technology and MD, Goa Industrial Development Corporation, Pravimal Abhishek, IAS; the Director of Transport and other senior officials and the Starlink team were present.