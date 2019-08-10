Goa first state to launch digital diabetes registry

Panaji: Taking the changing diabetes barometer programme of the health department to the next level, the state government on Friday launched the nation’s first digital diabetes registry in Goa.

The diabetes registry is a secure, cloud-based portal which will allow the government to collect information of people with diabetes including their medical history, risk factors and treatment history.

The registry has been launched by the government in association with the Novo Nordisk Education Foundation (NNEF) who will provide technical support and the government will own and manage the data.

As per the data provided by the government, around 3 lakh people are estimated to have diabetes in the state.

Addressing the gathering after launching the digital diabetes registry at a function held in a city hotel, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant urged the doctors and diabetic educators to work with full dedication towards creating awareness about the disease.

“I am told that 20 per cent of Goa’s population is suffering from diabetes. This percentage should come down and I urge all the health workers to work together to treat the patients and also to educate people and create awareness about the preventive measures,” Sawant said.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane informed that 15 community diabetes centres (CDCs) have been set up across Goa, one each at Goa Medical College, two district hospitals, two sub-district hospitals, six community health centres and four primary health centres.

Speaking on the occasion, brand ambassador of Novo Nordisk and legendary India cricketer Anil Kumble said, “Diabetes is a slow-killing disease linked to changing lifestyle, eating habits and lack of exercise.”