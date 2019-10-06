Goa go down to UP in final

Goa finished as runners-up after going down to Uttar Pradesh in the final of the 27th Junior National Tennis Ball Cricket Championship held in Nagpur on Saturday.

Batting first Goa finished with 41 runs in the allotted 8 overs in the final, wherein Rohit Kalmankar scored 10 runs followed by Vedang Naik who made 9 runs. Uttar Pradesh had no problem in achieving the target as they got across with 4 balls to spare and four wickets in hand.

Naryan Shetye took two UP wickets while Smitesh Sawant and Ritesh Parab took one wicket each.

Earlier in the semi-final, Goa outplayed Kerala by 16 runs. Batting first, Goa put up a mammoth total of 71 runs in 8 overs. Ajay Halgekar’s 43-run knock laid a solid foundation for Goa followed by Vedang Naik who scored 12 runs.

In response Kerala were bundled out for 55 runs. Ritesh Parab clinched 2 wickets while Smitesh Sawant and Narayan Shetye took one wicket each.