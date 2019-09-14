Goa is country’s wettest state this monsoon

ABDUL WAHAB KHAN | NT

Panaji

Goa has scripted history this monsoon as it received 3782.1 mm of rain, which is about 961 mm more than what it normally receives since June 1.

According to the India meteorological department, Goa received highest rainfall in the country this year, ‘outperforming’ bigger states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Union territories Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar islands.

The state has recorded 34 per cent excess rainfall this monsoon season, breaking the records of the last ten years.

The southwest monsoon had set in over the state on June 20 after the longest delay of 14 days, and since the monsoon onset the state received more than 100mm rainfall in 24 hours for seven times.

Between June 1 and September 12, the wettest state/Union territory after Goa has been Dadar and Nagar Haveli that has recorded 3355.7 mm of rainfall as against normal rain of 1988.1 mm, which is a huge excess of 69 per cent.

Gujarat received 641.5mm, while Rajasthan recorded about 517.9mm of rain – both the states touched 32 per cent excess





during the same period.

Among the five states and three UTs noted for receiving excess rainfall, Maharashtra has received 1174 mm of rainfall between June 1 and September 12 against the normal rainfall pegged at 905.9 mm, gaining an excess of 30 per cent.

Madhya Pradesh has recorded 1102.4mm of rain, which has been 28 per cent more than the normal rain.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which has witnessed increased frequency of cyclones and storms during the monsoon, has received 1538.2 mm of rainfall as against 1391.5 mm, which is an excess of 39 per cent.

The smallest Union territory of Lakshadweep has recorded 1137mm, which is an excess of 25 per cent.

IMD-Goa director Dr K V Padgalwar said that for the first time Goa has surpassed rain records of other states.

“This has been a phenomenal record,” he remarked.

As per the rainfall data of rain gauge stations of the state, Sattari taluka has recorded highest rainfall of 5045.3mm, followed by Sankhali (4364.3mm), Pernem (4239.4mm) and Sanguem (4231.2mm).

After a delayed onset, the monsoon started with a deficit of 14 per cent. However, with excess rains in July the monthly deficit came down to zero, and touched 23 per cent excess.

August saw an increased frequency of heavy rainfall, and the excess monthly rainfall stood at 64 per cent.

September has witnessed a dry start so far.

In 2015, the state had witnessed deficit rain of 20 per cent, while there was five per cent excess rainfall in 2014.

However, in 2016 the rainfall deficiency was just one per cent, which shot up to 14 per cent in 2017 and stood at 19 per cent deficit in 2018.

Usually, the monsoon starts withdrawing from east central Arabian Sea, and adjoining Konkan coast from October 1 and October 15.

In 2018, the monsoon was declared ‘withdrawn’ on October 14. In 2017 it was ‘withdrawn’ on October 24.